Weather Youngstown Youngstown Fair New Castle 52°F Fair Feels like 52° Wind 0 mph CALM Humidity 97% Sunrise 05:50 AM Sunset 08:58 PM Tonight Clear 49°F Clear Wind 1 mph NNW Precip 0% Sunset 08:58 PM Moon Phase Waning Gibbous Rain is out of the forecast…for now. Here’s when the threat returns. More Weather Featured Weather Content Winery in Berlin Twp. losing grapes to rainy weather Rain this month could beat record set in 1986 PHOTOS: Severe Weather June 16, 2019 Has 2019 been wetter than 2018? The answer may not be what you expect Two 100-year floods in a year? Here’s how it’s possible More Weather Specials