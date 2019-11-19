Fight against PFAS gets help from Hollywood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The fight to keep PFAS out of millions of Americans’ drinking water got a little help from Hollywood.

Actor Mark Ruffalo joined lawmakers Tuesday on Capitol Hill to promote a new film highlighting the health effects of PFAS on the environment and America’s health.

Ruffalo’s new film, “Dark Waters,” tells the true story of a lawyer who helped expose the dangers of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, that are linked to cancer. The chemicals have been discovered near military bases and some household products.

“It’s time for a sort of revolution,” Ruffalo said. “This is a systematic problem and I hope that this movie changes PFAS. We are at this incredible moment right now when we can actually do something.”

Environmental advocates and lawmakers are hoping the public will be educated by the movie and it will put pressure on Congress and the Trump Administration to pass what they say will be lifesaving reforms.

U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee, D-MI, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-PA, are co-chairs of the PFAS task force. They say Congress must act to get the chemical out of millions of American’s drinking water.

“It is wrong that we continue to ask the victims to pay themselves,” Kildee said.

Some lawmakers are pushing reforms to put corporations and the federal government on the hook for clean up into the next defense bill.

“That is outrageous when you have companies that have made tens of millions of dollars selling these chemicals that they in the best-case scenario didn’t know and worst-case scenario did know,” Fitzpatrick said.

However, the White House and EPA say the plan goes too far.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI, says she has seen entire towns poisoned and there is no more time to waste.

“People are afraid to drink their water. They are being warned not to swim and fish,” she said. “This film will serve as an educational tool to increase people’s awareness.”