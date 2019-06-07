Back from Europe, Trump admin. focuses on Mexico talks

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As President Trump flew back from Europe, trade talks between the United States and Mexico continued.

“There is a long way to go still. That’s the bottom line,” said Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence. On Friday morning, Short said all options remained on the table, including escalating tariffs.

Mexico reportedly offered to send its National Guard troops to its northern border to stop immigrants from Central American countries headed north to the U.S. Administration officials said that wasn’t enough.

“We are on pace for a million apprehensions on our side of the border. The apprehensions on Mexico’s side of the border have been declining,” Short said. Members of both parties were speaking out against the president’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico, fearing it would hurt American workers including farmers.

“I wish members of Congress would spend as much time looking to fix the problem legislating as much as they do belly aching about what the president is doing to try to fix the problem,” Short said.

Departing White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett talked with reporters about the potential impact on the U.S. economy and the U.S./Mexico/Canada trade agreement.

“There is a lot of positive progress in talks with Democrats about USCMA” Hassett said. He said protecting American jobs and approving the USMCA are among the president’s top priorities. The president insists the most pressing issue now is the border.