Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Washington-DC
Trump Admin. loosens standards for coal emissions
Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20
Democrats decry Trump’s deportation plan
Supreme Court issues first of 4 gerrymandering rulings
PAVE Act introduced to increase election security
More Washington-DC Headlines
Trump announces new health insurance rules
Republicans and Democrats at odds on overtime pay
Governors meet with Trump to talk workforce development, criminal justice reform
‘Miranda’s Law’ aims to keep unsafe school bus drivers off the road
Trucker shortage prompts reform suggestions
Republicans, Democrats split on how to handle migrant housing
Senator takes aim at sanctuary cities, proposes cutting federal funds
Senators spar over southern border crisis solution
Italian tech company promises $26M investment in Ohio
Efforts underway to end immunity for gun manufacturers