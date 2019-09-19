Yep, another wonderful weather day!

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning with temperatures dipping into the upper 40’s. Grab a light coat this morning. Another beautiful day! High around 79° with mostly sunny skies. Another cool night tonight, with a low in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

SLIGHTLY WARMER FRIDAY AND FOR THE WEEKEND

Temperatures are trending warmer for Friday and the weekend. Sunshine and clouds for Friday. High in the lower 80’s. We’ll start to see dew points moving back into the lower 60’s for a little more humid feel. Beautiful football weather, but chilly Friday evening. Mostly clear and kick-off temperatures in the low 70’s. Falling to about 67° for the end of the games. Overnight low in the lower 60’s.

Mid 80’s with sunshine and clouds for Saturday. Low to mid 60’s into Sunday morning.

STORM RISK INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Mid 80’s for Sunday with increasing clouds and a late day storm chance. Scattered showers for Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s. Showers and storms likely for Monday as a cold front moves through the area. High in the mid 70’s. Cooler Monday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.

COOL FOR MIDWEEK

Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday, high in the mid 70’s. Sunshine and clouds, with a chance for a spotty shower Wednesday, high in the lower 70’s. Slight chanc for a shower on Thursday, with a high in the lower 70’s.