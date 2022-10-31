PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat will soon be up for grabs, the May 17 primary has come and gone and Pennsylvania has two nominees who will be on the ballot come November.

Ahead of the October 25 Pennsylvania Senate Debate hosted by abc27 and Nexstar Media Group, here is information on each candidate in the running and those who ran during the primary to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race.

John Fetterman (D)

Fetterman won the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate with 58.65% and received more than 752,000 votes despite suffering a stroke days before the election. Questions grew surrounding Fetterman’s health after he received a pacemaker and defibrillator.

In a June letter from Fetterman’s doctor, Ramesh R. Chandra, MD, FAAC, the prognosis for Fetterman was that “if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine.”

Despite requests from the media Fetterman has not released an updated picture of his medical status going into the primary. Fetterman has acknowledged auditory processing issues and uses closed captioning in many of his interviews.

On his campaign website, Fetterman says that the criminal justice system needs a significant overhaul, plus, he supports legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, a $15 minimum wage in the state, and that health care is a fundamental right.

During the primary race, fellow candidates Malcolm Kenyatta and Conor Lamb criticizes Fetterman for a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted someone who he thought was involved with gunfire in Braddock.

Fetterman made his candidacy for the Democratic nomination official in February 2021. He previously served as mayor of Braddock from 2005 to 2019.

Mehmet Oz (R)

Once the host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, Mehmet Oz won the Republican Primary with about 420,000 votes after a recount in each county across the state.

Since his win, Oz has been traveling throughout the state continuing to campaign and unite voters as his past opponents in the primary who once attacked him, now back him.

During his campaign, Oz’s big talking points have focused on inflation, immigration, healthcare, and energy.

On his campaign website, Oz says, if elected, he will reverse Biden’s failed agenda, incorporate financial literacy from an early age into education criteria, secure the border to stop “ghost flights” or flights with “illegal immigrants,” from entering Pennsylvania airports, and support the Second Amendment

During the primaries, Oz faced scrutiny for not residing in Pennsylvania, but now many GOP lawmakers are saying the criticism is “ridiculous.” He currently resides in New Jersey. He has also faced criticism from key rivals in the race for his Turkish citizenship, which he says he will renounce before being sworn into Senate if he wins.

Oz received Trump’s endorsement during the primary race. Ahead of the May 17 election day, Trump held a rally where he continued to show support for Oz.

“They’re spending millions of dollars and treating him very unfairly. Dr. Oz has led an enormously successful career on television, and now he’s running to save our country just like I do from the radical left lunatics and maniacs,” Trump said.

Erik Gerhardt (Libertarian)

According to the Department of State, Libertarian Erik Gerhardt of Montgomery was approved to run as the Libertarian Party’s candidate. His website highlights issues such as jobs/economy, social justice and police reform, and the war on drugs.

Daniel Wassmer (Keystone)

Daniel Wassmer of Pike County was also approved to run as a representative for the Keystone Party. Wassmer previously ran as a Libertarian for Attorney General in 2020, receiving over 120,000 votes to finish third with 1.8%.

Richard Weiss (Green)

The Green Party filed for Richard Weiss of Allegheny County to be its candidate in 2022. Weiss previously ran in 2021 for one of 10 seats on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, finishing 18th with 1.9%. The year prior he ran statewide for Attorney General, finishing fourth with 1% behind Wassmer.

According to Green Slate 2022, Weiss “supports criminal justice reforms including ending cash bail, decriminalizing drug use and sex work, and establishing citizens’ police review boards with strong police professionalism standards.”

Pennsylvania’s threshold for third-party candidates to qualify for the ballot is 5,000 signatures of registered voters.

Primary Candidates

Republican Primary candidates

Dave McCormick, the former hedge fund CEO for Bridgewater Associates, finished second with 31.14%, close enough to trigger an automatic recount in Pennsylvania. McCormick finished less than 1,000 votes of the primary winner Mehmet Oz.

McCormick’s career in politics includes his time as a Treasury official for former President George W. Bush’s administration.

McCormick was endorsed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Pennsylvania Senior Republican Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, former Senate candidate Sean Parnell, among others.

As the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, McCormick reported that he earned more than $22 million last year. After quitting the position to run for Senate, McCormick raised $11.3 million since his campaign started.

His name was officially added to the ballot for the May primary on March 14.

Former President Trump’s Danish Ambassador, Carla Sands, finished fourth with 5.45% and received more than 73,000 votes.

According to Q1 financial filings with the Federal Election Commission, Sands raised the third-highest amount behind McCormick and Fetterman with $103,193.13 in the first three months of 2022.

Sands’ candidate status was approved and her name was added to the ballot on March 11.

Jeff Bartos announced his candidacy in March 2021 and finished fifth with 4.95%, or more than 66,000 votes.

In the 2018 campaign cycle, Bartos was the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. Outside of politics, he owns a contracting company and several real estate acquisition and developing companies in the Greater Philadelphia market.

Bartos’ name was added to the growing list of Republican candidates on March 10.

George Bochetto finished seventh in the election with 1.08% of the vote, or more than 14,000 votes.

The Philadelphia attorney launched his campaign for Senate at the beginning of January 2022. Bochetto said he helped prevent a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus from being torn down in Philadelphia, according to the Associated Press.

Bochetto’s name was added to the ballot on March 14, just a day before the deadline.

Sean Gale finished with 1.51% of the vote with more than 20,000 votes.

Gale announced his candidacy in February 2021, and received $12,438.36 in the first three months of 2022. At the time of the filing, he had $8,806.81 in cash on hand.

Gale received his signatures and his candidate status was approved on March 14.

Kathy Barnette, a former adjunct professor of corporate finance and a regular commentator for Fox News, finished third in the race with 24.66%, or over 331,000 votes.

According to the Q1 financial filings, Barnette has received $356,463.80 since the start of 2022 and has received $1,585,548.71 since the start of her campaign.

She received her required signatures and her name, therefore, was added to the ballot on March 7.

Democratic Primary candidates

U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 17th District, Conor Lamb, finished second in the Senate race with 26.26% of the vote with more than 336,000 votes.

Prior to election night, an Associated Press article noted that Lamb is a rising star among moderates in the House. He is being supported by a super PAC, which “laid the groundwork for attacks over electability, effectively presenting Fetterman as just as tied to the left as Sanders or the Squad and painting Lamb as a more palatable alternative.”

In the Democratic party, Lamb also has the second most Q1 contributions in the first three months of 2022, with $1,759,096.46. Among all candidates in either party, he has raised the fourth-highest amount with $5,740,022.26.

As of March 11, Lamb has received the petition signatures and has been approved for the May primary ballot.

Philadelphia State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta finished third in the Senate race receiving 10.86% of the vote, more than 139,000 votes.

Rep. Kenyatta announced his candidacy in February 2021. Kenyatta is the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 181st district. He received the third-highest Q1 contributions in the first three months of 2022 with $301,173.62.

Kenyatta received both donations and verbal support from multiple celebrities including Halle Berry, Amy Schumer, Robin Thicke, Tasha Smith, and Wanda Skyes, during his campaign run.

Kenyatta was the first candidate approved for the ballot just three days after the window for candidates to gather signatures opened. His candidate status was official for the May primary on February 28.

Alexandria Khalil finished fourth in the race with 4.24%, receiving more than 54,000 votes.

The candidate from Montgomery County filed with the Federal Election Commission in February 2021. Alexandria Khalil is a former small business owner, a member of the Jenkintown Borough council, and ran as a Bernie Sanders delegate for Montgomery County in 2016.

Dropped Out:

Eric Orts

Sharif Street

Val Arkoosh

Kevin Baumlin

