HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis.

The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro for the Democrats.

Both of the Lt. Governor candidates are from western Pennsylvania, but their similarities end there.

Learn more about the candidates for Lt. Governor below:

Originally from Scranton, DelRosso notes on her campaign website that she has time in the state House of Representatives representing District 33 where she “brought a spirit of renewal and energy to stretch of Pennsylvania that has been overlooked for too long” and she wants to do the same at Lt. Governor.

DelRosso told abc27’s Dennis Owens she “tells it like it is” and is “very upfront and honest.”

According to her website, her campaign focuses on personal liberties, education, illegal immigration, public safety, election integrity, and health insurance costs.

DelRosso was not Mastriano’s endorsed Lt. Governor candidate. Teddy Daniels, who was endorsed by Mastriano, is expected to finish third in the race of nine candidates. DelRosso would not say if she voted for Mastriano in the primary, and said voters wouldn’t be “true Republicans” if they vote for Shapiro in November because they think Mastriano is “too extreme.”

“We win as party, we get together.”

DelRosso would be Pennsylvania’s second female Lieutenant Governor.

Endorsed by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and unopposed Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro, the Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker would be the state’s first Black lieutenant governor if elected.

“I think when people look at their elected officials they want to see themselves, they want to see people of similar life experiences.”

The son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, Davis is in his third term in the state House of Representatives.

As outlined by his campaign website, Davis serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, and House Transportation Committee. Plus, he is also a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.

Timothy McMaster (Libertarian)

Timothy McMaster was approved to run for Lieutenant Governor as a Libertarian with Matt Hackenburg.

Nicole Shultz (Keystone)

Nicole Schultz was approved to run for Lieutenant Governor with the Keystone Party’s gubernatorial nominee Joe Soloski.

Michael Badges-Canning (Green)

Michael Badges-Canning was approved as Christine “PK” Digiulio’s running mate for the Green Party.

Primary Candidates

Republicans

John Brown

While Brown is currently the CEO of John Brown Leadership Solutions, Brown’s time in public office includes serving as the Northampton County Executive in 2014.

Brown finished with 4.75% of the vote in the may primary.

Jeff Coleman spent time in the House of Representatives after beating a longtime incumbent.

Coleman finished with 10.11% of the vote in the May primary.

Endorsed by Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, Daniels is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6. He is a decorated Combat veteran after being deployed to Afghanistan in the United States Army Infantry.

Daniels lost the May primary after receiving 12.11% of the vote with 150,000 votes.

Currently serving his fourth term in the state House of Representatives for the 102nd Legislative District in Lebanon County, Diamond is a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Liquor Control, Gaming Oversight, and State Government committees.

Diamond finished with 5.96% of the vote in the May primary.

Frye Jr. is currently the first African American Mayor of New Castle and finished with 4.71% of the vote.

Born in Arkansas, Jones joined the United States Navy and then moved to Pennsylvania in 2000. Based out of Hatboro, Jones finished with 9.14% of the vote.

After a career as a Counterintelligence Officer and Special Agent in the United States Air Force, Saccone was elected four times to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and ran for Congress in 2018.

Saccone finished second in the May primary with 15.7% of the vote.

As the executive director of Back to School PA, Schillinger received 11.91% of the vote in the May primary.

Democrats

The five-term State Representative of Pennsylvania joined the race for the party’s nomination after making history in 2012 when he became the state’s first openly gay candidate to be elected to the Legislature.

Sims finished second in the primary receiving 25% of the vote.

Raymond Sosa

The financial planner from Montgomery County received 11.91% of the vote in the May Democrat primary.