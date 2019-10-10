Watch: Update on timing of the next storm and impacts to your weekend plans

The cold front that snaps us back to reality is getting closer -- here's the latest model data on when the temps fall, when the rain starts, and even colder temps ahead next week:

TONIGHT

It will be a little warmer tonight with clear skies through the evening. A few clouds are possible overnight as lows dip to the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Enjoy the 70s because this is the last day of those temperatures for the remainder of the forecast period. It is also going to be the warmest day of this stretch of sunny days. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day with an increase in clouds into the evening. We are looking at temperatures in the mid-70s for daytime highs.

It will be a nice evening for high school football. Temperatures will be above average, with mid to upper 60s expected at kickoff. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the games with temps only falling toward low 60s by the final plays.

Skies turn overcast Friday night which keeps temperatures elevated. Lows will be around 50°. Showers develop overnight into early Saturday morning. Rain is likely by sunrise.

SATURDAY

We begin the day with cloudy skies and rain showers. The cold front will begin crossing the area around sunrise. Temperatures are likely to be in the 50s throughout the morning with showers beginning to taper off by noon. An isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out for the early afternoon Saturday. Clouds will be clearing out into the latter part of the afternoon which will help add a couple degrees to the temperatures. We will try to make a run at 60° before sunset.

Saturday night is going to be chilly. With clear skies and little wind, the set-up supports pockets of fog after the morning rain. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 30s overnight. There will be a low chance for a few isolated patches of frost to develop.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will remain cooler for the remainder of the extended forecast . Another cold front will approach the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This brings even cooler air to the Valley with highs in the 50s toward the latter half of next week. That cold front will also bring more rain showers to the Valley.

