Watch: Two more days of above average temperatures before cold front brings a cool-down with showers

The cold front that will be dropping our temperatures comes this weekend with some rain -- Here's the update including a look at football Friday and when rain arrives:

TONIGHT

It’s a repeat of last night this evening. Clear skies will allow for a fast drop in temperatures this evening, falling to the upper 40s by 11PM. Skies remain clear and starry overnight with a chance for a few isolated areas of fog, mainly in low-lying, rural areas and river valleys. Lows will be returning to the lower to mid-40s.

THURSDAY

More of the same Thursday with lots of sunshine expected. We will have a chance to see a few scattered clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be around 70°. Thursday night will also remain quiet and clear. Lows fall to the mid-40s by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday is going to be the warmest day of the forecast period and is looking like the last day with above average temperatures for the remainder of the extended outlook. Skies will be sunny for much of the day with an increase in clouds into the evening. We are looking at temperatures in the lower to near mid-70s for daytime highs.

It will be a nice evening for high school football. Temperatures will be in the 60s for kickoff of the games and fall toward the mid to lower 50s by the final plays. Clouds will be increasing through the games but dry weather is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend begins with a cool-down as another cold front impacts the area. That storm system will bring showers, expected to begin as early as shortly before sunrise Saturday morning. The timing of the storm system is currently looking like the greatest risk for showers will be from early Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Rain is expected to taper off by Saturday evening with a chilly Saturday night. Temperatures will remain cooler for the remainder of the extended forecast with another shot of even cooler air expected by mid-week next week.

