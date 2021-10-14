Warm weather for Thursday

Today is partly sunny. Isolated shower possible (20%) with highs near 80. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a possible shower or thunderstorm (30%). Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, peeks of sunshine with spotty rain or thunderstorms (40%) with highs in tht upper 70s. Rain chances increase overnight (90%) with lows in the mid 60s. Saturday, wind and rain likely (80%) with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s. Sunday, isolated snowbelt showers possible (20%) with breezy winds. Temperatures in the low 60s. Monday, mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Tuesday, mostly suny with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, partly sunny with high temperatures nearing the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with chance for isolated showers possible (20% PM).

High: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

Low: 63

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds with showers and storms (60%).

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms likely (80%).

Low: 58

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms in the morning, leftover showers by the afternoon (80% – 30%).

High: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds with a chance for leftover showers (20%).

High: 61 Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 49