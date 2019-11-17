Sunshine in the forecast to wrap up the weekend

Staying cool for the first half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Sunny and seasonably cool Sunday … highs in the mid 40s
— Mostly cloudy Monday with rain developing in the afternoon … highs in the mid 40s
— Morning snow turning into rain Tuesday afternoon … highs near 40
— Turning milder for the middle of next week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday and Thursday
— Rain likely Thursday, which could possibly turn over to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The snow may last into the afternoon Friday.
— Slight chance for a rain shower with highs near 40 Friday through Sunday.