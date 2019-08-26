Sunny start to Monday

Clouds will increase through the day today. Showers return to the area after 10pm or so tonight. Chance of showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a little cooler with the cloud cover and the precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. More scattered to occasional showers for Tuesday with chance of PM thunderstorms into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be going from cloudy and soggy to clearing and drying out. Highs on Wednesday will again reach into the upper 70s after some early rain showers. TODAY Sunny start, some afternoon clouds. High 78 TONIGHT Mostly cloudy, scattered showers overnight. Low 64 TOMORROW Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms. High 77 WEDNESDAY Morning clouds and lingering showers. Then clearing skies. High 78 THURSDAY Mostly sunny, but a little cool. Highs in the mid 70s. FRIDAY Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80. SATURDAY Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY Sunny skies return. Highs in the mid 70s.
