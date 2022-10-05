(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies with a few areas of fog this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30’s.

Sunny today and a warmer high in the lower 70’s.

Not as cool tonight, upper 40’s and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny Thursday with a high in the low to mid 70’s.



COLDER INTO FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE

Isolated showers on Thursday night, mild temperatures around 50°.

Colder for Friday, with isolated showers at times, breezy, and a temperatures in the lower 50’s. We’ll fall into the upper 40’s by early evening for Football Friday.

Cloudy and chilly for the games. Overnight low in the mid 30’s.



CHILLY SATURDAY WITH PATCHY FROST INTO SUNDAY MORNING

Partly sunny and chilly for Saturday, high in the low to mid 50’s.

Patchy frost Saturday night, with a low dipping into the mid 30’s.

Mostly sunny Sunday, high around 60°.

Mostly clear skies, and warmer Sunday night in the upper 30’s.



TEMPERATURES REBOUND INTO NEXT WEEK

Low to mid 60’s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Upper 60’s and partly sunny Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night and a low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny with a chance for showers Wednesday. High in the lower 70’s.