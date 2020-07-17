Sunny and warm Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly sunny skies today, high in the mid to upper 80’s.

A bit cooler tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



HEATWAVE GETS GOING FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 90’s.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with a chance for an overnight shower. Low in the upper 60’s and muggy.



HEAT INDEX INTO THE UPPER 90’s FOR SUNDAY

Be sure to hydrate Sunday! High in the lower 90’s for Sunday with hazy sunshine and a chance for a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Heat index will be in the mid to upper 90’s.



STORMS LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Sunday night, with a low in the lower 70’s.



WARM WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEK

Sunshine and clouds Monday, high in the upper 80’s.

Mostly cloudy and muggy Monday night, low in the upper 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY, LIKELY STORMS FOR WEDNESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. High around 90°. Chance for isolated showers or storms into Tuesday night, low in the lower 70’s and muggy. Showers and storms likely on Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Cooler into Wednesday night, low in the lower 60’s. Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s for Thursday. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday night, low around 60°. Shower chance on Friday, high in the lower 80’s and less humid.