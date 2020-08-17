Sun gives way to isolated shower chance Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOKShallow fog this morning. Temperatures in the low 60's. Partly sunny this morning. Warmer today, with highs in the lower 80's. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHTIsolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, with a low in the low to mid 60's.

SCATTERED RAIN AND ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAYUpper 70's for Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday night, with skies clearing into Wednesday morning. Cooler and less humid, with a low in the upper 50's.

COOLER AND SUNNY FOR MID WEEK; HEATING UP FOR THE WEEKENDHigh in the mid 70's and pleasant weather Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny. Wednesday night low in the mid 50's and partly cloudy. High in the upper 70's Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Upper 50's Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies. High in the lower 80's on Friday and mostly sunny. Lower 60's Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.

High in the mid 80's Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Mid 60's and muggy into Sunday morning.

Partly sunny on Sunday with an isolated shower or storm chance. High in the mid to upper 80's and humid. Isolated storm chance Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 60's.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Monday, with highs in the mid 80's.