HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Josh Shapiro thanked supporters during his inauguration speech on Tuesday saying they rejected “extremism” with his election victory in November.

“You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism. Together, hope defeated fear, unity triumphed over division.”

Shapiro said Pennsylvania will “advance the cause of real freedom” and highlighted the success of Pennsylvania’s election system and democracy.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we didn’t allow the extremists who peddle lies to drown out the truth. We showed that our system works and that our elections are free and fair, safe and secure. We assume this obligation to defend democracy, not merely to honor the work of our ancestors but rather to build on a foundation so we can make progress for our children,” Shapiro said.

The moments appeared to highlight Shapiro’s record three million votes over Republican Doug Mastriano, who Shapiro and Democrats claimed was an extreme nominee who would ban abortion in Pennsylvania and move to decertify voting machines.

Shapiro also called Pennsylvania a “place of tolerance” as “a proud American of Jewish faith who just took the oath of office to be the 48th governor of this great commonwealth on a Bible from the Tree of Life synagogue, the scene just four years ago of the deadliest act of antisemitism in our nation’s history.”

Shapiro’s speech highlighted a “peaceful transition of power” from Democrat Tom Wolf who, along with three other former governors, was in attendance.

“We are all stewards of our democracy, and I’m mindful that as we celebrate the peaceful transition of power, we are proving once again that our democracy endures and the collective work to strengthen it continues,” Shapiro said.

Also in attendance were U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and the newly-inaugurated U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, who won his election in November.

