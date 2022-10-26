(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro’s campaign has announced a statewide bus tour heading into the final week of the campaign.

The 21-county “Big Fights Bus Tour” will include Shapiro’s running mate, Democratic Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis.

The tour includes stops in all regions of the state, including Philadelphia, Allegheny, Erie, Monroe, Centre, and Lancaster counties.

According to the Shapiro campaign, the tour will visit the following counties:

Erie

Clarion

Beaver

Allegheny

Westmoreland

Blair

Clearfield

Centre

Lycoming

Columbia

Schuylkill

Dauphin

Lancaster

Lehigh

Monroe

Luzerne

Philadelphia

Montgomery

Delaware

Chester

Bucks

Dates, times, and locations for the tour events will be announced at a later date.

Recent polls have shown Shapiro continuing to lead Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, though five of the most recent polls shown by FiveThirtyEight have the race dipping into the single digits.

A late October YouGov poll showed Shapiro with a nine-point lead, while a Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research poll had it at a three-point contest.

Mastriano’s campaign has scheduled multiple events on a Restore Freedom Rally and Restore Freedom Tour in Bucks, Centre, Lancaster, and Lackawanna counties.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.