Saturday begins with rain and a cool-down — Here’s the outlook for your weekend

Rain will develop overnight as a cold front moves into our area. Though tonight will be mild, Saturday will be much cooler -- Here's your weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Skies turn overcast through the evening. A stray shower is possible by 11PM, but the risk for rain really begins ramping up after midnight. Temperatures will stay elevated through the night, hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cold front will begin pushing into our area between 3AM – 6AM. As it moves through, temperatures begin to fall. We will reach our low in the upper 40s by 8AM.

SATURDAY

Rain showers will be ongoing in the morning as temperatures drop out of the 50s and into the upper 40s. Showers will fizzle out through the morning as the cold front races east of the area. By noon, we will see clouds clearing with only a slim chance for an isolated leftover sprinkle.

Skies turn mostly sunny through the afternoon. The sunshine will help boost temperatures by a few degrees, approaching mid-50s for an afternoon high.

Saturday night is going to be chilly. With clear skies and little wind, the set-up supports pockets of fog developing. Temperatures will slide into the lower 40s by as early as 8PM, and eventually settle into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. There will be a low chance for a few isolated patches of frost to develop, mainly in low-lying, rural areas.

SUNDAY

After the chilly morning, it turns into a nice fall day Sunday. We are looking at mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will approach the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek gets off to a quiet start, then turns active mid-week. Another cold front will approach the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This brings even cooler air to the Valley with highs in the 50s toward the latter half of next week. That cold front will also bring more rain showers to the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.