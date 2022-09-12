(WYTV) – Many kids will be affected by some form of bullying at some point in their lives, but parents have the power to teach them how to prevent cyberbullying and how to handle it if it happens.

“Number one, model appropriate technology behaviors and usage,” said Lynn Pegg, a Brookfield School District guidance counselor.

Pegg says it starts with the parents. She says to be aware of the platforms your children are using and who they’re talking to.

She also suggests limiting screen time since technology and social media have made it so easy for anybody to say anything over a keyboard.

“Words can hurt but it’s easier to type it and say it than to actually say it in person and I think that that’s where it gets more difficult with cyberbullying because the things that kids would not normally say in person, it’s so easy because they’re hiding behind a screen,” says Pegg.

Pegg says teaching your child kindness and empathy can go a long way. She says there are certain warning signs to look out for that may indicate your child is being bullied online.

“Being on their phone more often, texting more than usual, just kind of avoiding social situations and burying themselves in social media and those gaming platforms,” Pegg finished.

It’s important that your child has trusted adults they can go to to report cyberbullying if they’re experiencing it.