Not as warm but just as nice Sunday

Several nice days ahead before remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal spark our next chance for rain and storms -- Here's the latest outlook:

TONIGHT

Grab the S’mores and hoodies tonight–It’s looking like a great campfire night! It will be cooler through the evening as temperatures drop toward the mid-60s by 11PM. Overnight lows by Sunday morning will be in the middle to lower 50s. Expect clear skies through the night.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a beautiful day for the Valley! It will be a tad cooler with highs only climbing to the lower to mid-70s. What it lacks in temperatures will be made up for in sunshine. Sunday is looking like a mainly sunny afternoon so don’t forget the sun screen. The evening will turn cool quickly as temperatures approach the upper 50s by as early as 11PM. Lows by daybreak Monday will be around 50°.

MONDAY

Another beautiful day on tap Monday! Humidity will be low and temperatures will be warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Monday night will be mostly clear but not as cool. Lows will fall to around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat builds on Tuesday with a very warm and increasingly more humid day. Highs will near 90° as dew points climb, making it feel a bit more humid and sticky. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday and will be heavily dependent on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal. That tropical system makes a landfall late Sunday/early Monday along the Gulf coast and the remnant moisture will move toward the Valley for the middle of the upcoming week.

