(WYTV)- Have you had your summer vacation yet?

If not, we have several suggestions, the top tourist destinations in the United States right now. It comes to us from a website called airportparkingreservations.com., it looked at the Google search data and the Tripadvisor review scores of more than a thousand locations.

Here are the top ten.

The Statue of Liberty in New York #10

Universal Studios Hollywood in California. #9

Lake Tahoe in California. #8

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. #7

Walt Disney World in Florida. #6

Yellowstone National Park in northwestern Wyoming and partly in southern Montana and eastern Idaho. #5

Glacier National Park in Montana. #4

Niagara Falls in New York. #3

Times Square in New York City #2

Grand Canyon in Arizona. #1



Bonus stops:



The top tourist attraction in this area in West Virginia, the New River Gorge bridge in Fayette, a steel arch bridge 3,030 feet long over the New River Gorge. It is currently the longest steel arch bridge in the United States and the third highest bridge in the country.

In Pennsylvania, it’s the Longwood gardens, these are botanical gardens just outside Philadelphia, 1,000 acres of gardens, woodland and meadows. And in Ohio, the number one tourist attraction is the Cleveland Museum of Art, visit the collections free of charge.