(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40’s this morning.

Increasing clouds through the day. High in the lower 70’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY TONIGHT

Cloudy with a shower chance as we get into the overnight. Low in the upper 40’s.



COLDER WEATHER MOVES IN FRIDAY; SCATTERED FROST SATURDAY MORNING

Breezy and a few showers, mainly in the morning Friday.

Much colder, high only in the lower 50’s.

Dress warm for Friday Football. Kick-off temperatures in the upper 40’s, dropping to mid to lower 40’s by the end of the games.

Overnight low in the mid 30’s with patchy frost and partly cloudy skies.



CHILLY BUT NICE FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday and a chilly high in the mid 50’s.

Mid 30’s and partly cloudy with chance for frost into Sunday morning.

Sunny and 60° Sunday.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s into Monday morning.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

High in the low to mid 60’s Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly clear and lower 40’s into Tuesday morning.

Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 60’s.

Upper 40’s for a mild night Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Mid 60’s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers.

Upper 40’s Wednesday night with cloudy skies and a shower chance.

Upper 60’s Thursday, mostly cloudy with isolated showers at times.