(WYTV)- If you’ve watched any of those old movies about Roman gladiators, you saw the crowd giving a thumbs up to save the life of defeated gladiator, or a thumbs down for the winning gladiator to run his opponent through with his sword, the emperor had the last word…or the last thumb.

That’s not how it happened.

While it is true that in the days of gladiatorial combat in the Colosseum and the larger Circus Maximus, the audience could decide the fate of a fallen gladiator with a hand gesture, it was not thumbs up or down.

If the crowd wanted a kill, it used what in Latin was called “pollice verso,” which roughly translates to “turned thumb.”

The thumb was out, kind of waved around, up or down or sideways. The thumb was the sword, out and ready, ready for the final thrust. Then what about the sign for mercy, for life? That was “pollice compresso,” or compressed thumb.

You hid your thumb inside your fist, the gladiator is putting his sword back in its sheath, and the defeated gladiator on the ground lives to fight another day.

And the two gestures, thumb out and thumb hidden, were easier for the emperor to see at a distance so he could gauge the crowd’s reaction.