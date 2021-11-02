TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly this morning, with temperatures in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy.
Cloudy with sunshine at times, high in the mid 40’s.
Slight chance for a late day sprinkle or shower.
RAIN/SNOW MIX CHANCE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Chance for a light shower tonight, mixing with flurries late night and into early Wednesday.
Low in the lower 30’s.
Chilly Wednesday, with a rain/snow mix chance and then a chance for a light shower into the late morning and afternoon.
Cool tomorrow, with a high in the low to mid 40’s.
Low around 30° Wednesday night and mostly cloudy.
FROSTY MORNINGS BUT SUNNY DAYS LATE WEEK
Partly sunny and mid 40’s Thursday.
Mainly clear and cold Thursday night. Low in the upper 20’s.
Partly sunny and mid to upper 40’s for Friday.
30° for the low Friday night into Saturday and partly cloudy skies.
WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK
Lower 50’s for Saturday and mostly sunny.
Lower 30’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour Saturday night before going to bed.
Sunday partly sunny and a high in the mid 30’s.
Mid 50’s and partly sunny skies Monday. Lower 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy skies. Mid to upper 50’s Tuesday and partly sunny skies.
Mainly dry for Election Day Tuesday
Dry period with a weekend warming trend
TUESDAY OUTLOOK