(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies and chilly this morning in the mid 20’s. Wind chills in Mercer County in the lower teens. A cloudy day today, with a high near 40°.



SLICK ROADS LIKELY OVERNIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY

Tonight, temperatures fall into the low 30’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer county from 10pm tonight to 7pm Thursday.

Tonight expect snow or rain showers before midnight.

Snow and rain mix with sleet and freezing rain possible closer to 5am.

Be alert for slick roads overnight and through Thursday morning.

Gusty winds, up to 40mph overnight and early Thursday.

Wintry mix turns to rain showers mid-morning for Thursday. High near 40°.



A FEW SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

Cloudy with isolated rain shower, or a snow shower late Thursday night and overnight.

Low in the lower 30’s.

Mainly cloudy Friday with a chance for a flurry or sprinkle. High in the upper 30’s.

Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the mid 20’s.



COLD FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and colder Saturday, a few snow showers possible. High in the low to mid 30’s. Chance for snow showers Saturday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday, high only around 30°.

Partly cloudy and cold Sunday night, low in the lower 20’s.



DRY AND WARMING INTO THE WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, high in the low to mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday. High in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Low Tuesday night in the mid 20’s.

High Wednesday close to 40°.