(WYTV)- We as yet have no single cure for cancer, but we are making progress in beating several of them. Good progress but some, such as pancreatic cancer, still give us trouble.

And that’s usually because of a late diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer starts in a cyst, and doctors test the fluid inside the cyst.

But the Ohio State University developed a tool that allows doctors to do a sort of virtual biopsy, giving them a microscopic view of the cyst wall to make a diagnosis with confidence.

“Looking at the image pattern which comes from the cyst wall, which comes as a direct video feed in real-time, we can conclude what the diagnosis is,” said Dr. Somashekar Krishna

It means surgeons can go in and eliminate the cyst and keep cancer from developing, they say they can do with 97% accuracy.

The survival rate, after five years, is only nine percent. Doctors across the country have been trained to perform this new procedure and how to look at the images to accurately diagnose precancerous cysts.