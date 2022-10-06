(WYTV)- Got any extra virgin olive oil in your kitchen?

A small amount each day is supposed to be pretty good for you.

You may want to add a little more to your diet. Spritz it on toast for breakfast or drizzle it over salad. However you choose to use it, extra virgin olive oil will do your body good.

“So it’s actually very similar to looking at, let’s say, a blueberry or looking at broccoli anything that has abundant color, anything that’s a plant is going to help with cancer prevention and olive oil tends to have a very high capacity of anti-oxidants,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick of the Cleveland Clinic.

Extra virgin olive oil is a critical part of the Mediterranean diet, which is heart healthy and may help you live longer. This oil is good for your brain, too and it helps with chronic inflammation and possibly plays a role in the death of cancer cells.

Dietitians recommend about one to three tablespoons per day. Look for a dark bottle and keep it out of the light, extra virgin olive oil is the least processed form of olive oil so it has more natural antioxidants and vitamins.