(WYTV)- Do you play tennis?

Whether it’s the serve, forehand, backhand or volley, tennis puts a lot of stress on your wrist.

From the beginners to the pros, injuries from playing the game do happen, especially in the wrist, orthopedic surgeons say that’s about where you would expect it, and caused by overuse.

“There are about 18 million tennis players in the United States. And when we talk about injuries in the upper extremity, about 30% in tennis players are wrist injuries. That’s a high number,” said Dr. Sanj Kakar of the Mayo Clinic.

The average tennis match has a thousand strokes. Now consider practicing several times a week for several hours each time. How you grip the racket and hit the ball plays a major role and we can study tennis players’ strokes in a motion analysis lab. The technicians can break it down and see which muscles are firing appropriately and which ones aren’t.

If you know what you’re doing wrong, you can work with a professional to improve your form to

prevent any more injury.