(WYTV)- Millions of men live with a testosterone deficiency. Is that serious?

If left unchecked, a lack of testosterone can lead to some serious health problems such as osteoporosis and lowered red blood cell production.

It’s a key male hormone that helps a man grow hair, muscles, and deepens his voice. As men age, testosterone levels gradually decline, especially after age 40.

“The main complaint i see as a urologist is a lack of interest in sexual functioning. but fatigue, changes in mental acuity, less stamina, and very often mild degrees of depression are associated with a falling testosterone,” said Dr. Gregory Broderick of the Mayo Clinic.

In some cases, low testosterone could mean infertility. How do you know if you need it? A doctor will look at your symptoms and the serum level of testosterone in your blood.

When it comes to treating low testosterone, the most common way is a cream applied to the upper arm, but injections or pills can work, too.

And doctors say you should notice some changes within two to three days after your dosage.