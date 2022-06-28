(WYTV)- Parents have been visiting their pediatricians to vaccinate their smallest children against the coronavirus, that’s six months to five years old.

If you want to do that, here’s what you should know.

Pediatricians say the vaccines have been tested in several thousand children and the age group five to eleven has tolerated it very well. But, side effects from the vaccines are possible, including soreness, fever, fussiness, sleepiness plus redness and swelling at the injection site.

“No side effects or mild side effects, it’s best to just let them run their course, but if a child is running a high fever, is really fussy, is really uncomfortable, then it is fine and safe to go ahead and give a dose of a pain relieving medication,” said Kimberly Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic.

There are some slight differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Moderna uses a two-dose series, while Pfizer uses a three-dose series. But doctors insist both vaccines are extremely safe and effective.

The vaccines for this age group, six months old to five years old, come in a lower dose, so the children are not getting an adult dose. And the COVID vaccine will not interfere with other immunizations.