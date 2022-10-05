(WYTV)- A new study just out from the Cleveland Clinic tells us that if you have an autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis, try not to have a heart attack.

What that means is you are more likely to die, develop heart failure or have a second heart attack. The Cleveland Clinic doctors checked the records of more than one and a half million people 65 and older.

“It was one of the largest studies that looked at patients who have suffered from heart attacks, that have conditions that we define as autoimmune conditions, compared to patients who do not have autoimmune conditions,” said Dr. Heba Wassif of the Cleveland Clinic.

These autoimmune patients were also more likely to have problems with blood flow after a heart attack. The Clinic said its purpose wasn’t to scare the public, just that it’s important for those with an autoimmune disease to take proactive steps to help prevent heart disease.

There is plenty of room for education and prevention, and more research. Doctors would love to nail down the reason for autoimmune patients and the heart trouble connection.