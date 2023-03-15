(WHTM) – Author and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette will not make a second run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, according to POLITICO.

Barnette, who finished third in the 2022 Republican primary, told POLITICO despite thinking about a second run, she is “not interested.”

Barnette gained attention late in the 2022 race after attending the abc27 primary debate and receiving an endorsement from the super PAC Club for Growth.

Former president Donald Trump, who endorsed Mehmet Oz, said Barnette “will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party – and I will be behind her all the way” if she was fully vetted, however, he also said Barnette “will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats.”

Barnette also faced criticism over controversial tweets some considered homophobic and Islamaphobic days before the May primary. She responded to a tweet that claimed “pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam,” saying “Yeah, no, I don’t think that’s me.”

“I would never have said that. OK, I would have never said that, because I don’t believe that,” said Barnette days before the primary.

A recent Public Policy Polling survey of Pennsylvania Republican voters found Barnette third behind State Senator Doug Mastriano and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

In a March interview with POLITICO Mastriano said he was “praying” over whether to run for Senate in 2024 after losing the Governor’s race to Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro by nearly 15%.

McCormick, who is reportedly the Republican Party’s favorite to face Bob Casey in 2024, finished second to Mehmet Oz in the 2022 race.

When asked if he plans to run for re-election in 2024 Casey declined to comment.

“We’ll get to that another day,” said Casey with a laugh when asked whether he will run for re-election. “I’ll be talking about that later.”