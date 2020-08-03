Isolated afternoon shower Monday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Dew points in the mid 60's. Sunshine and clouds for today. An isolated shower or storm is possible into the afternoon. High in the mid 80's.

SLIGHT SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE TONIGHTAn isolated shower or storm possible this evening, mostly cloudy. Low in the low to mid 60's.

NICE FRIDAY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE SATURDAYPartly sunny and less humid Friday. High in the lower 80's. Partly cloudy and a low in the Isolated storm possible Saturday afternoon. High in the low to mid 80's. Warmer and more humid Saturday night, with isolated shower or storm. Low in the mid to upper 60's.

SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY SUNDAYScattered showers and storms Sunday, with a high in the upper 70's. Cooler Sunday night, with a chance for isolated showers or storms. Low in the low to mid 60's.

ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR EARLY WEEKPartly sunny with an isolated storm chance Monday. High in the low to mid 80's. Shower chance and cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 60's. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm chance Tuesday. High in the low to mid 80's. Mid 60's Tuesday night, with an isolated shower or storm possible.

MAINLY DRY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYPartly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Slight chance for an isolated shower Wednesday. High Wednesday in the low to mid 80's. Lower 60's Wednesday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 80's for Thursday.