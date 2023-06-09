(WYTV)- What’s a whisteblower?

Why do we use that word?

Refs in sports blow whistles all the time but that’s not where the expression came from.

First, a whistleblower exposes information about wrongdoings that companies or organizations or politicians don’t want to share.

That’s the Cornell Law School definition. The word “whistleblower” goes back to the 16th century when “to whistle” meant to reveal secret information.

The British police, the “Bobbies” in the United Kingdom later used whistles to alert the public or fellow police of a crime By the early twentieth century, “to blow the whistle” and “whistleblower” meant someone trying to stop something illegal or immoral by making a fuss.

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader helped popularize the term as something positive in the 1960’s and 70’s. What’s the difference between a whistleblower and a leaker?

Both take information and secrets from an organization to people outside.

But whistleblowers release information that shows wrongdoing….they feel they have a right and responsibility. Leakers release sensitive or classified information unlawfully, and often to the press, maybe for their own personal or political agenda.

And if you’re a whisteblower in a private company and expose something wrong, watch out.

The company may immediately go on the defensive and come after you….