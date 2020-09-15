Hazy day in the Valley Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly this morning. Patchy fog in the low-lying areas and down in the Mahoning River Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s this morning. Another day with hazy sunshine. This haze is due to the wildfires in the West caught up in the upper-level flow traveling across the country.
AVOID LOOKING AT THE SUN FOR LONGER THAN A FEW SECONDS. IT CAN STILL DAMAGE YOUR EYES EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOT AS BRIGHT.
Hazy sunshine today and a high in the lower 70’s.
This atmospheric phenomenon also took place in 1980 with the eruption of Mount St. Helen’s.
NOT AS COOL TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low in the upper 40’s.
WARMEST DAY OF THE PERIOD WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, high in the upper 70’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 50’s.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY MORNING
Slight chance for a sprinkle or shower Thursday, mainly before 3pm. High around 70°.
COOL AND SUNNY FRIDAY AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Chilly into Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the mid 40’s.
Mostly sunny for Friday and the rest of the period.
Low around 40° into Saturday morning.
High Saturday in the mid 60’s.
Lower 40’s Saturday and Sunday nights and partly cloudy.
Sunday high in the mid 60’s.
CONTINUED DRY AND COOL FOR START OF THE WEEK
Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the upper 60’s.
Mid to upper 40’s and partly cloudy Monday night.
A BIT WARMER FOR THE START OF AUTUMN
Mostly sunny Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 70’s. Ingredients for vibrant Fall foliage? Cool overnights and sunny skies..I think we’re going to have a spectacular Fall color season!
