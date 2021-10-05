Gearing up for spooky season, Youngstown Parks and Rec looking for community’s help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the spooky season, but they are in need of the community’s help with this year’s Trail of Treats.

It will be held at Wick Park on the walking trail later this month.

Right now, leaders with the department say they are in need of candy, pumpkins, snacks, volunteers and vendors.

This is an event where families can dress up in fun costumes, walk the tail and collect candy and other goodies along the way.

Vendors may bring their own table, tent, friendly decorations and treats. You will have your own spot along the trail.

“We feel very honored to have and continue to provide community outreach to those that live in our community. It makes me feel, as the director, know that our community regardless of what we are going through, we are still standing together,” said Dawn Turnage, director of Parks and Recreation.

The Trail of Treats will be held on Thursday, October 28 on the Wick Park walking trail. It’s from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you are interested in being a vendor, call Youngstown Parks and Rec at 330-742-8711. The vendor deadline is October 25.