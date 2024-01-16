(WYTV)- We’re getting older by the minute, all of us, here’s what we have to look forward to.

Humans start to age as soon as they reach adulthood, around 25 years old. Our organs start to lose cells and we can’t replace them fast enough.

More than 25% of adults in this country 70 years and older have some kind of vision problem.

The size of the pupil decreases with age, making it harder to see and aging makes it tough to change the focus of your eye between things far away and things close at hand.

Taste buds die and they do not regenerate as we age.

Breathing becomes more difficult since the amount of air that can we can inhale and store in the lungs decreases over time.

Smoking really ages your lungs. The lungs of habitual smokers appear ten to 15 years older than the lungs of people the same age who did not smoke.

Old people can increase their heart rate to 150 beats per minute; younger people can increase their rate to more than 200.

The amount of blood your heart can pump is cut almost in half by the time you’re 90.

Anti-aging research has discovered that if you lower the number of calories you take in. you eat less, and get blood transfusions from younger people, you can decrease the effects of aging..it’s worked in test animals.

By 2050, one in every five people on Earth will be 60 years or older.