ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join WKBN and WYTV for pre and post-debate coverage of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate on Oct. 25.

On Tuesday, at 7 p.m. State Representative and former Democratic Senate Candidate, Malcolm Kenyatta and former Republican Senate Candidate, Jeff Bartos will join Jordan Tracy for pre-debate commentary and analysis. This coverage can be watched exclusively online in the video player above.

At 8 p.m., John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage for the only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race. This can be watched on WYFX and live streamed on WKBN.com along with pre-show debate coverage that begins at 7:30 p.m.

Following the debate, Kenyatta and Bartos will sit back down with Jordan Tracy to analyze the stances taken by Fetterman and Oz during the debate. The economy, abortion, and rising crime are a few of the major topics expected to be discussed.

The latest WTAJ/Emerson College poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters found the race between Oz and Fetterman to be a virtual tie. Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.

Election Day for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is Nov. 8.