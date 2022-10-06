(WYTV)

This comes to us from Candy Store.com .The favorite Halloween candies by states. Let’s go around Ohio first:

Pennsylvania’s favorite this year is Hershey’s Mini Bars.

In West Virginia, it’s Blow Pops.

Kentuckians favor Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Indiana loves Starburst over all.

Michigan too, Starburst is number one.

And Ohio’s number one Halloween candy this year is M and M’s.

Last year’s winner was Blow Pops, by the way…it’s in 2nd place this October and Starburst takes third place.

172 million Americans celebrate Halloween.

30% of all Halloween buys are made online

Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will buy candy and spend about $27 on average.

Most Halloween shopping is done right now, in the first two weeks of October.

In Oregon, it’s normal for kids to get full-sized candy bars in their bags.

More than 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.