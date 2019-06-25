Eastwood Mall selects business in free-rent contest

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The competition was tough, but there is a winner in Eastwood Mall’s Small Shop Showdown.

A panel of retail experts selected MiMe as the next new business in the mall.

MiMe creates miniature versions of customers, using 3D printing technology. People will be able to see themselves recreated in several sizes, from 3- to 8-inches tall.

Owner Rene Malutic said this contest is going to change her life.

“I’m just blown away by the opportunity,” she said. “It’s just surreal. I have mixed emotions right now. I’m nervous. I’m scared. You know, everything is all built up.”

As part of the contest, MiMe will receive six months of free rent inside the mall.

Mall officials say the contest was a way of encouraging new businesses, which may be hesitant to take the next steps in opening up shop.

The owner hopes to have the doors open on center court by July 22.