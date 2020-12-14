Doctors urging people to keep washing their hands often

(WYTV) – Doctors have been urging us for months to wear a mask and keep our distance from one another, don’t forget that third bit of advice: it’s still important to wash your hands.

Nothing beats good hand hygiene when trying to stay healthy, and that’s for all ages.

Let’s start with the kids. For small children, hand sanitizer is a good choice.

“The one and two-year-olds are not very good hand-washers. They generally have a hard time working with soap and water and doing the whole sequence. That’s where alcohol-based sanitizers help. Squirt it into their hands and rub, rub, rub. That is so much much better for the smaller children,” said Dr. Frank Esper.

For the rest of us, we can use any soap and scrub for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based sanitizer will also do the job.

We can transfer germs from person to person when we touch things such as doorknobs, money, or even other people.

Usually, once kids are school age, they have a better handle on how to wash properly or they haven’t learned at all.