Copy-cat forecast for a few more days

The cold front that will bring rain and drop temperatures is still a few days out. In the meantime, enjoy the sun! Here's the update on when to watch for weekend rain:

TONIGHT

We remain quiet and cool into Tuesday night. Skies will be clear which will allow for a quick drop in temperatures through the evening. A little patchy fog can’t be ruled out overnight with lows in the lower to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Another beautiful day ahead as temperatures continue to slowly warm. We are looking mostly sunny through the day. Highs will be flirting with 70°. Skies remain mostly clear Wednesday night with lows dropping to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

More of the same Thursday with lots of sunshine expected and a few scattered clouds. We will add a couple degrees to daytime highs, warming to the lower 70s. Thursday night will also remain quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, followed by a weekend cool-down as another cold front impacts the area. That storm system will bring showers with a chance for a stray thunderstorm to the Valley as it moves through our region. The timing of the storm system is currently looking like the greatest risk for showers will be early Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Temperatures will turn cooler for the weekend and into next week.

