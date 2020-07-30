Cooler with isolated afternoon shower or storm Thursday

MONDAY OUTLOOKBe alert for some obstacles in the road after yesterday's storms. Sunshine and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 80's. Look for a drop off in humidity as the afternoon wears on. A bit cooler tonight, low in the mid 60's and less humid. Partly cloudy.

ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY, LIKELY FOR WEDNESDAYSunny to start Tuesday, with a high in the upper 80's. Humidity will return with dew points in the mid to upper 60's. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Early evening storm chance, with a shower chance overnight into Wednesday morning. Low in the mid to upper 60's.

Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday, with a high in the mid 80's. Storms could be strong Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Low in the upper 60's Wednesday night.

ISOLATED SHOWER OR STORM THURSDAYPartly sunny with isolated shower or storm Thursday. High in the mid 80's. Cloudsand a slight shower chance Thursday night. Cooler, with a low in the lower 60's.

NICE AND COMFORTABLE FRIDAYNice day for Friday. High in the low to mid 80's and mostly sunny. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60's Friday night.

WARM WEEKEND AHEADPartly sunny and warmer for the weekend. High in the mid to upper 80's for Saturday. Isolated storm chance is small. Slight shower or storm chance Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 60's.Better chance for isolated shower or storm Sunday. High in the mid to upper 80's and partly sunny otherwise.