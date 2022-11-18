(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Blustery and cold this morning, mainly cloudy, wind chills in the upper teens.

Scattered snow showers, windy, high only in the lower 30’s.

Snow will be light, less than an inch. But it could be intense bursts, dropping visibility and putting a coating on roads that are well below freezing.



COLD WEEKEND

Cold and mostly cloudy tonight, low in the upper teens.

Partly sunny but cold Saturday, high in the lower 30’s.

Lake-effect snow showers possible Saturday night, low in the upper teens. Winds again will pick-up, gusting to 30mph+.

Upper 20’s and a chance for early snow showers Sunday. 20° BELOW AVERAGE.

Becoming partly sunny into the afternoon.

Low around 20° and partly cloudy Sunday night.



TRENDING WARMER NEXT WEEK

Warmer for Monday, high in the lower 40’s and partly sunny.

Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Mid 40’s and partly sunny Tuesday.

Upper 20’s and patchy clouds Tuesday night.

Partly sunny and mid 40’s Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the upper 20’s.



MAINLY CLOUDY FOR THANKSGIVING, A FEW SHOWERS SHOPPING FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and lower 40’s for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Mid to upper 20’s with a chance for a few flurries Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers for Black Friday. High around 40°.