Becoming partly sunny and breezy Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s this morning. Slight chance for light rain or a sprinkle, mainly Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Rain risk should be gone by 8am. Mostly cloudy but becoming partly to mostly sunny today. Warmer, with a high around 50°. Becoming breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Mild tonight, with a low in the upper 30’s and partly to mostly cloudy.

NICE TUESDAY AHEAD OF EVENING RAIN SHOWERS

Partly sunny early Tuesday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High in the lower 50’s. Rain likely Tuesday night and mild. Low in the mid 40’s.



GUSTY WINDS AND RAIN WEDNESDAY

A strong storm system will approach the Great Lakes into Wednesday. Warm but windy Wednesday with rain likely. High near 60°. Winds could gust up to 40+ mph into the late morning and early afternoon.

Wind advisories may be posted. There is the potential for power outages with downed tree limbs.

Rain showers continue into Wednesday evening. Rain becomes less likely late Wednesday overnight. Isolated rain to mix with and change to snow showers into early Thanksgiving. Wednesday night low in the lower 30’s.



COLDER FOR THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY

Chance for early snow showers Thanksgiving. Colder, with a high around 40°. Partly cloudy and chilly into Black Friday, low in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 40’s. Low in the lower 30’s into Saturday morning. Chance for snow showers Friday night.

WINTRY MIX FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday rain and snow mix changing to rain as we warm up into the upper 40’s. Rain and snow mix likely Saturday night, low in the lower 30’s. Rain to snow showers Sunday, high in the mid to upper 40’s. Chance for scattered snow showers, low in the lower 30’s. Colder for Monday, with a high in the upper 30’s. Chance for rain or snow mix.