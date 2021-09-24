Avoid smoking to avoid COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to a progressive group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema that make it hard to breathe.

Sixteen million people in this country have a form of COPD. Blame smoking.

Tobacco can damage the airways, it can damage the substance of the lungs. It’s more than a cough. And those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are at a higher risk for other diseases.

John Costello, M.D. in Pulmonology from Mayo Clinic explained that COPD patients are at risk for other ailments that include lung cancer from heart disease, coronary artery disease, and heart failure.

Bronchitis and emphysema are two forms of COPD and you can develop both at the same time. For some people, an inhaler, called a bronchodilator, might help get over the cough and shortness of breath. It works by relaxing constricted airways. You might also need a machine you plug in the wall with a larger dose.

Doctors say the strongest possible advice they can give us is to quit smoking, to avoid smoking, to avoid smoke in the environment.