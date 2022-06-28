(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny skies and a high in the upper 70’s.

Clear tonight, low in the lower 50’s.



SLIGHT SHOWER OR SPRINKLE CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies Wednesday with increasing clouds and a slight chance a sprinkle or passing light rain.

High in the lower 80’s.

Early evening sprinkle chance Wednesday night, low in the upper 50’s.



HEATING UP LATE WEEK

Sunshine and clouds Thursday. Warmer, in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s Thursday night.

Humid with hazy sunshine Friday. Chance for a few showers or storms into the late afternoon. High in the lower 90’s and more humid.

Isolated showers and storms Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY SATURDAY, WRAPPING UP EARLY SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms for Saturday. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Cloudy with a few showers or storms Saturday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

Isolated shower or storm Sunday, mainly in the morning. High in the mid to upper 80’s.

Lower 60’s Sunday night, partly cloudy skies.



NICE FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY

Partly sunny for the Fourth of July. High in the mid 80’s.

Increasing clouds and a late night and overnight shower or storm chance.

Partly sunny with a chance for isolated showers or storms on Tuesday. High in the low to mid 80’s.