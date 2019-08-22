Afternoon storms ahead of nice weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and warm this morning. Isolated light rain possible very early. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and dew points in the upper 60’s as well. A cold front will move through the region today, firing up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and early evening. High in the mid 70’s. Dew points will start to drop late day. Early evening shower or thunderstorm, then skies begin to clear overnight. Cooler and less humid tonight, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

NOTICEABLE CHANGE FRIDAY; BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND!

Mostly sunny for Friday and less humid. High in the low to mid 70’s. Lower 50’s for Friday night and partly cloudy. High Saturday in the mid 70’s and mostly sunny. Mid 50’s into Sunday morning. Sunshine for Sunday and a high in the upper 70’s. Low into Monday around 60°.

STORM RISK, MAINLY AFTERNOON FOR EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday and a bit warmer. High in the lower 80’s with a chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Monday night low in the low to mid 60’s. Lower 80’s again for Tuesday with a 40% chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Lower 60’s Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies. An afternoon storm possible for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the low to mid 80’s. Upper 50’s into Thursday morning. Partly sunny Thursday, high around 80°.