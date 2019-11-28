A chilly Thanksgiving Day served up for the Valley.

Gusty, howling winds have been the story overnight and earlier this morning. We will have much less winds as Thanksgiving Day progress due to the fact that our wind and rain making storm system is quickly departing. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with the winds diminishing. Temperatures will be rather steady in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies for this evening with some clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight, so it will be a cold night for shoppers heading out for bargains on Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies on tap for the last Friday of November with highs only around 40 degrees.

Tracking and watching for the system to impact the Valley this weekend. It will mainly be a rain-maker, however there could be a brief period of a wintry mix with the onset of precipitation on Saturday. Temperatures rise into the lower 40s to 50 degrees on Sunday before the colder air arrives.

By Sunday night and Monday morning, as this system exits, there will be scattered snow flurries and snow showers along with breezy conditions.

Happy Thanksgiving All !!!