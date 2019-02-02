Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Top Stories
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun
Fallen officer William Buechner has been laid to rest, following a day long memorial service
The incredible journey of Silverton’s ‘Wonder Dog’
More Top Stories Headlines
Update: Suspect in custody in shooting of Auburn officers
West Point graduates largest class of black women
Golfer attacked by bobcat is recovering
WATCH: Virginia celebrates championship victory
White House expands efforts to repeal Obamacare again
Roy Williams talks UNC game plan ahead of tourney
St. Mary’s gears up for March Madness game vs. Villanova
Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
RACE BLOG: Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 in overtime
Super Bowl Fashion Show